Power restored to homes in Cordova Bay after brief outage
A power outage left more than 1,800 BC Hydo customers without electricity Wed., April 3, 2019. (BCHydro.com)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Wednesday, April 3, 2019 2:23PM PDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 3, 2019 3:02PM PDT
More than 1,800 BC Hydro customers were briefly without power in Cordova Bay after a tree fell on wires.
The outage affected homes east of Marsett Place and west of Waters Edge Road, between Frank Road and Kenneth Street.
The power went out at around 1:50 p.m Wednesday. A crew was assigned and restored power to the area by 3 p.m.