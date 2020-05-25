Power outages affect thousands on Vancouver Island
Published Monday, May 25, 2020 8:28AM PDT Last Updated Monday, May 25, 2020 3:29PM PDT
One of two large outages affecting Vancouver Island Monday morning is in the Langford-Colwood area. (Google Maps)
VICTORIA -- Nearly 5,000 BC Hydro customers on Vancouver Island were temporarily without power Monday morning.
A large outage in Colwood and Langford affected approximately 2,678 homes and businesses between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.
The hydro company said the cause of the outage was still under investigation.
Meanwhile, a motor vehicle accident left approximately 2,080 customers temporarily without electricity along Highway 4, west of Port Alberni.
The power was cut there around 7 a.m. and hydro crews were on site by 8:15 a.m., restoring power to most residents before 9 a.m.