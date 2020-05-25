VICTORIA -- Nearly 5,000 BC Hydro customers on Vancouver Island were temporarily without power Monday morning.

A large outage in Colwood and Langford affected approximately 2,678 homes and businesses between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

The hydro company said the cause of the outage was still under investigation.

Meanwhile, a motor vehicle accident left approximately 2,080 customers temporarily without electricity along Highway 4, west of Port Alberni.

The power was cut there around 7 a.m. and hydro crews were on site by 8:15 a.m., restoring power to most residents before 9 a.m.