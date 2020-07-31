CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C. -- RCMP confirm they are investigating an incident that occurred in Campbell River's downtown core on Thursday -- an incident many believe was a case of road rage.

The incident occurred when two vehicles that were following each other were turning left on Highway 19A at the intersection where Robert Ostler Park, CIBC and Chevron are located.

A witness tells CTV News Vancouver Island that the vehicle in front appeared to have repeatedly come to several short stops, delaying several vehicles - including a dump truck and trailer - behind it.

Video taken by CTV News moments later shows the Toyota passing the first vehicle and the two appearing to make contact as they went parallel down the main street, which only has single lanes in both directions.

Police say one of the drivers came forward to their detachment with a complaint and they have since been able to also identify the second driver.

Police are investigating whether any charges against one or both of the drivers will be warranted under the Motor Vehicle Act.