PORT ALBERNI -- A Port Alberni man is wondering if a recent logging operation on BC's Central Coast has uncovered a giant face carved into a rock sheer.

Fred Thompson was driving a logging truck near Jennis Bay for a Powell River based company. He says the company has cleared a cut block and uncovered what appears to be a giant face.

Thompson says it reminds him of the faces seen on Easter Island.

"I think it's too perfect to be natural. The nose is perfectly vertical to the earth and the eyebrows are 90 degrees to that," Thompson told CTV News.

"You could probably put a square on it and you'd probably find it was damn close to square."

Thompson says he was parked beside it in his truck for nine loads of logs and kept looking at the face wondering how it got there.

"The more I looked at it I thought, ‘That's not natural’. It's probably at least 18 feet high, at least,” he said.

The logging site is near Jennis Bay, roughly two hours across from Port Hardy by boat and is north of Sointula.

Thompson says it's got more of a Roman nose than the Easter Island faces and is about 500 to 600 yards off of the beach. He says it is equally as mysterious as the carvings located near South America.

"You see something like that – that's so symmetrically perfect – that is a real weird anomaly to me," he said.