Victoria’s Centennial Square will play host to a pop-up beer garden Saturday.

The free, family-friendly event is a first for the newly formed Victoria Beer Society, which will debut its new beer truck featuring 18 working taps.

The society has put on the Victoria Beer Week for six years running, but the Saturday beer garden is a new feature for the group.

The society says it intends to host more pop-up beer gardens throughout the summer.

“Our passion as the Victoria Beer Society is to bring diverse craft beer selection to the Victoria craft beer community year round,” said society spokesperson Melanie Ransome.

The Saturday event runs from noon to 6 p.m.

The Victoria Beer Society, formerly the Victoria Beer Week Society, relaunched this year as a membership-driven club that celebrates B.C. craft beer.