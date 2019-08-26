

News staff, CTV Vancouver Island





Police are examining a pickup truck they have seized in their search for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left a 32-year-old Parksville man dead on Saturday.

Oceanside RCMP confirmed Monday that forensic investigators are poring over a black 1999 Ford F-250 with a lift kit.

Police say the crash occurred between 2:30 a.m. and 2:33 a.m. Saturday.

A woman contacted police after coming upon a body lying in the middle of the road near the intersection of Hirst Avenue and McMillan Street.

Police say several witnesses from surrounding apartments heard a loud crash and thump just moments prior to police receiving the call.

Police say the suspect driver fled the scene and did not speak to witnesses or police.

Investigators believe there are people with knowledge or surveillance footage of the incident who have not yet spoken to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.