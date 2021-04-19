VICTORIA -- Victoria police say a man was arrested and several guns were seized at a supportive housing facility near downtown Victoria on Saturday.

The arrest took place around 4 p.m. when officers with VicPD and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at a suite in a supportive housing facility in the 700-block of Queens Avenue.

During the search, police found a man who was wanted for possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, and three firearms, one of which was loaded.

The three guns included a .22 calibre rifle with a drum magazine, a .22 calibre handgun and a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun, which was loaded, according to police.

Officers also found body armour, armoured gloves, a bandolier and a mask shaped like a skull inside of the suite. All of the items were seized, as well as an unspecified amount of drugs, say police.

The man is now facing 11 recommended charges, including unauthorized possession of firearms, possession of firearms and careless storage of firearms.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.