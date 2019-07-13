

CTV Vancouver Island





West Shore RCMP say foul play is suspected in the death of a 60-year-old Metchosin man.

Police found Martin Payne deceased in his home in the 1000 block of Brookview Drive on Friday. They had visited his home after he was reported missing from work.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation into Payne's death.

Police say Payne's truck -- a red Ford F150 with British Columbia licence plate 7432HY -- was found Tuesday afternoon in Oak Bay. The extended cab truck was parked on Woodburn Avenue.

Anyone who saw the truck between the afternoon of Monday, July 8, and 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, is asked to call the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211. Police are also asking anyone who has seen any suspicious activity near Payne's home to call the same number.