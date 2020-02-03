VICTORIA -- Mounties on Vancouver Island are asking for the public's help finding a man who hasn't been seen since Friday morning.

Michael Gazetas was last seen at 8:30 a.m., when he was leaving his home in Courtenay.

The Comox Valley RCMP say he was wearing a red and blue poncho over a black shirt and west, with dark-coloured jeans and a green toque.

Gazetas is believed to be in his red Ford Ranger pickup with the licence plate HX4109.

Anyone who sees Gazetas or knows where he may be is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at 250- 338-1321.

Alternatively, anyone can report anonymously to the Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.