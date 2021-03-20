COURTENAY, B.C. -- RCMP in Courtenay say there has been another incident of someone being struck with a hammer while walking in the city, the latest crime taking place on Saturday, March 20.

According to Const. Monika Terragni, spokesperson for the Comox Valley RCMP, the victim says he was walking in an alley behind the Canada Post office on Ryan Road when he was struck by someone with a small hammer, resulting in minor injuries to his face and leg.

The victim described the person as being clean shaven, in his mid-20s, with a slim build. He was over 6 feet tall and had brown, shoulder-length hair, Terragni said, adding that he was wearing dark coloured pants and a dark coloured jacket.

The victim told police he saw the suspect and nodded at him before being struck.

Police searched the area on the ground and with an RCMP helicopter for more than an hour, but could not find the suspect.

The incident is similar in nature to an unprovoked attack that occurred on Tuesday, March 16, along Courtenay's Rotary Trail.

In that case, a 46-year-old man was stuck by a suspect wielding a hammer around 5:30 p.m. while walking on the trail, which parallels the old Esquimalt and Nanaimo rail line.

"He just kind of took exception to something, I imagine high or not high enough, and he pulled out a hammer – like, a small roofing hammer – out of the front of his pants," the victim told CTV News.

The victim said the man was in his 20s and was wearing a big black hoodie and baggy jeans. He was swearing as he swung the hammer at the victim.

Police have now released surveillance photos of that first suspect and are trying to determine if the two incidents are linked.

"Investigators are certainly considering a connection as they move forward with the investigation," Terragni said.

"We are asking anyone who was in the area between 12:30 and 1:45 (p.m.) to review their dashcam or surveillance footage and call police right away with information," she added.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Comox Valley Crime Stoppers.