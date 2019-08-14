

News staff, CTV Vancouver Island





Police are searching for witnesses and a North Saanich cat-owner is searching for answers after her pet was shot with small-calibre gun.

The Sidney-North Saanich RCMP say the shooting happened Monday near Baxendale Road.

Resident Karen Halkett let her Burmese cat outside at approximately 4 p.m. When Frankie the cat hadn't returned by 8 p.m., police say Halkett went looking for her and found her hiding in her van.

During a trip to the vet it was discovered that Frankie had been shot with what is believed to be a .22 calibre firearm, police said.

On Wednesday, Frankie underwent surgery and one of her legs had to be amputated because of the gun wound.

Halkett is hoping to spread the news about the incident to protect other pets in the area, police said.

“This is a concerning report and one that we take very seriously,” said Sidney-North Saanich RCMP Const. Meighan de Pass on Wednesday.

“Causing suffering to an animal and the careless use of a firearm are serious offences, both of which we are investigating fully.”

Anyone with information related to the shooting of Frankie is asked to contact the Sidney-North Saanich RCMP at 250-656-3931.