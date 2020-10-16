VICTORIA -- Police are investigating after a man was attacked with a weapon in a Victoria park Wednesday.

Patrol officers were called to Central Park, in the 2200-block of Quadra Street, at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Police arrived on scene and found a man who had been assaulted with a weapon. Police have not said what kind of weapon was used in the attack.

The man was taken to hospital with potentially life-altering injuries, VicPD said in a statement Friday.

The assailant is described as a white man with a bald or shaved head.

The police investigation into the attack is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654, or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.