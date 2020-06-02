SALT SPRING ISLAND -- Police are investigating after two people were found dead Monday on Salt Spring Island.

A home on Fulford-Ganges Road remains behind police tape and the BC Coroners Service says it is investigating two deaths on the property.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit was at the scene Tuesday and had taped off a significant area around a house and what appears to be a wooden-fenced pen outside the home.

A white tent has been placed over the fenced area and three forensic officers could be seen focusing on the location.

Police have surrounded this home on Salt Spring Island.



Officers have been here since last night and Vancouver Island Major Crime Unit is on scene calling this a “significant incident.”@bccoroners confirms they are investigating a death at the location. pic.twitter.com/4r3VVzkJQB — Alanna Kelly (@CTVNewsAlanna) June 2, 2020

RCMP Cpl. Chris Manseau says officers were called to the scene on Monday evening and are still investigating.

“There is no threat to the public,” Manseu says.

A bouquet of flowers has been placed outside the home and neighbours walking by were vocally distraught.

More details are expected to be released by the RCMP on Tuesday.