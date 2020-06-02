Advertisement
Police investigating 2 bodies found on Salt Spring Island
SALT SPRING ISLAND -- Police are investigating after two people were found dead Monday on Salt Spring Island.
A home on Fulford-Ganges Road remains behind police tape and the BC Coroners Service says it is investigating two deaths on the property.
The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit was at the scene Tuesday and had taped off a significant area around a house and what appears to be a wooden-fenced pen outside the home.
A white tent has been placed over the fenced area and three forensic officers could be seen focusing on the location.
RCMP Cpl. Chris Manseau says officers were called to the scene on Monday evening and are still investigating.
“There is no threat to the public,” Manseu says.
A bouquet of flowers has been placed outside the home and neighbours walking by were vocally distraught.
More details are expected to be released by the RCMP on Tuesday.