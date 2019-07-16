

CTV Vancouver Island





A wild foot chase between police and a lone suspect disrupted traffic in downtown Victoria Tuesday afternoon.

Police began pursuing a man after he was reportedly carrying a handgun in the downtown core around 2 p.m.

Several Victoria police units responded, eventually closing in on the man at Centennial Square and temporarily blocking all traffic on Pandora Avenue.

The suspect again took off, evading at least one pedestrian who dove to catch him and dropping what appeared to be a handgun in the Pandora Avenue bike lane.

Police were able to tackle the man at the corner of Pandora Avenue and Government Street and handcuff him.

Officers on scene quickly recovered the gun, taking it and the suspect away.

Police later confirmed that the man was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and the handgun was a "convincing replica."

No one was injured in the incident.