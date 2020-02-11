VICTORIA -- A heated rally is unfolding on the front steps of the B.C. legislature building on Tuesday with Wet'suwet'en solidarity protesters blocking all of the entrances.

Earlier this morning Agriculture Minister Lana Popham was turned away by anti-pipeline protesters, preventing her from entering the building. Multiple Members of the Legislative Assembly were also turned away by protesters accosting them and yelling “Shame!” close to their faces.

The protesters are planning to disrupt the afternoon speech from the throne and demanding MLAs stand with them in opposition of the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

Protestors out front of the Legislature. Celebrating that they have “shut down the Ledge”. The morning session has been moved to 1 pm. Throne Speech still planned to go ahead. @CTVNewsVI pic.twitter.com/j3BNQGB4Fa — Robert Buffam (@CTVNewsRob) February 11, 2020

MLA John Rustad and Greg Kyllo managed to physical push their way through the blockade to get to the front door.

CTV News Vancouver Island reporters at the scene witnessed people having to climb the wall to get inside the building.

“We have the ability to shut this place down any time they try to do this,” said one organizer.

The organizer yelled over a megaphone this is a “peaceful” and “non-violent” protest.

Protestors positioned outside every entrance, including the breezeway to the Premier’s office. Sone MLA’s have been turned away from entrances. @CTVNewsVI pic.twitter.com/QreU5Ttm97 — Robert Buffam (@CTVNewsRob) February 11, 2020

Protesters vow to block the building all morning and said they will have a press conference at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The prorogation ceremony was supposed to take place this morning has been postponed until 1 p.m., and the throne speech will take place at 2 p.m.