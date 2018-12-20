Person killed by falling tree in Duncan, coroner investigating
File.
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Thursday, December 20, 2018 3:56PM PST
A storm that caused widespread power outages and ferry cancellations has turned fatal in Duncan.
The BC Coroner's Service is investigating a death related to a tree that fell in Thursday's windstorm, CTV News has learned.
The service would only confirm it was investigating a death in Duncan and that it involved a toppled tree.
Details about the victim or exactly where it happened are not yet known.
The coroner's service said it expected to provide more detail on Friday.