A storm that caused widespread power outages and ferry cancellations has turned fatal in Duncan.

The BC Coroner's Service is investigating a death related to a tree that fell in Thursday's windstorm, CTV News has learned.

The service would only confirm it was investigating a death in Duncan and that it involved a toppled tree.

Details about the victim or exactly where it happened are not yet known.

The coroner's service said it expected to provide more detail on Friday.