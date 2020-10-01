VICTORIA -- KidSport provides grants for children in financial need who want to play organized sports.

Through the month of October, Peninsula Co-op will match donations up to $15,000 in support of the charity.

“Now more than ever we know that kids crave the normalcy, social interaction and relationships that sport can offer – and the need among local families continues to increase,” said Peninsula Co-op spokesperson Lindsay Gaudette.

KidSport says it is committed to ensuring that all kids have the opportunity to learn lessons related to teamwork, leadership, fair play, dedication and commitment.

Since 2002, KidSport Greater Victoria has given over $3 million in grants helping over 13,000 local children in the Greater Victoria Area.