Police and paramedics were called to a busy downtown Victoria intersection after a pedestrian was struck by a bus early Tuesday.

The incident happened on Douglas Street at Pandora Avenue before 8:30 a.m.

Police say the bus was making a southbound turn onto Douglas Street when the pedestrian was struck. They were taken to hospital with injuries described as non-life threatening.

Investigators believe that weather and driver error were contributing factors in the collision.

Victoria police are reminding pedestrians to wear brighter clothes when they are out during dark hours of the day. They are also asking motorists to be cautious when driving in the rain.

“Just because the posted speed limit is 50 … it’s for ideal conditions, this morning was not ideal so people should not be travelling at 50,” said Const. Matt Rutherford. “They need to drive at what they’re comfortable at and what’s safe for them.”

Traffic in the area was momentarily disrupted. An investigation is ongoing and police say potential charges are being looked at.

It’s the second time in less than a week a pedestrian was hit by a BC Transit bus.

On Saturday, a pedestrian was taken to hospital after they were struck by a bus at the corner of Johnson Street and Camosun Street.