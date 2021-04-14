Advertisement
Pedestrian sent to hospital after being hit by car in Victoria
Published Wednesday, April 14, 2021 10:24AM PDT Last Updated Wednesday, April 14, 2021 1:31PM PDT
VICTORIA -- A pedestrian has been sent to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car in Victoria on Wednesday morning.
Victoria police say that the crash occurred in the 900-block of View Street. The block remains closed to traffic Wednesday morning as police investigate the collision.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
