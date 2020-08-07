NANAIMO, B.C. -- The Fresh Start: Back to School fundraiser, which helps less-fortunate kids in Nanaimo get a haircut and new school supplies, is still happening this year - despite the COVID-19 pandemic - but no haircuts will be given out.

“It’s sad that this year we wont be able to do haircuts,” says Dave Lawrence, organizer and owner of That 50’s Barber Shop.

The fundraiser is going into its sixth season and averages 120 kids needing haircuts and school supplies every year.

This year, instead of having people come to That 50’s Barber Shop and pickup their supplies, organizers will be delivering the goods directly to students’ doors.

To register, families will have to go to the Fresh Start: Back to School Facebook page and fill out the online application.

“What we will do is actually drive the backpacks and school supplies right to your door so that there’s no social distancing (required),” says Lawrence.

Lawrence will be donating 10 free haircut coupons and has also received coupons for another salon.

Panago Southend Nanaimo has donated $1,000 plus 200 pizza coupons worth approximately $1400.

“I thought this was a perfect opportunity to help out the kids in need and be a leader in the community,” says Slava Govorob, owner of the pizza restaurant.

On Monday, Aug. 17, to raise more money for the cause, Lawrence will be getting a Fresh Start logo tattoo at Desire Tattoo Studio in Nanaimo and will be live-streaming it.

Deliveries will be made on Aug. 29. Donations of cash, school supplies and backpacks can be dropped off at That 50’s Barber Shop, 16A Victoria Crescent in Nanaimo, from now until then.