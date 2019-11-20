VICTORIA – Traffic between Port Alberni and the coastal municipalities of Tofino and Ucluelet remains at a crawl Wednesday as a section of the highway is washed out for a second day.

According to DriveBC, the flooding closed one lane of the Pacific Rim Highway (Hwy 4) for a half-kilometre along the shore of Kennedy Lake on Tuesday morning.

By Wednesday morning, traffic was still passing through the area on a single-lane alternating basis.

The exact location of the problem area is between Toquart Bay Road and Nahmit Forest Service Road, approximately 20 kilometres east of the southern boundary of Pacific Rim National Park.

The B.C. Transportation ministry is currently assessing the blockage. Another update on road conditions in the area is not expected until Thursday morning.