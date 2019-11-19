VICTORIA – Traffic between Port Alberni and the coastal municipalities of Tofino and Ucluelet has come to a crawl after part of the highway washed out.

According to DriveBC, the flooding has closed one lane of Highway 4 along the shore of Kennedy Lake.

Traffic is passing throught the area on a single-lane alternating basis.

The exact location of the problem area is between Toquart Bay Road and Nahmit Forest Service Road, approximately 20 kilometres east of the southern boundary of Pacific Rim National Park.

The B.C. Transportation ministry is currently assessing the blockage.