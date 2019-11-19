Hwy 4 washout stalls traffic at Kennedy Lake
Highway 4 at Kennedy Lake is partially flooded Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. (Google Maps)
Published Tuesday, November 19, 2019 9:57AM PST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 19, 2019 4:38PM PST
VICTORIA – Traffic between Port Alberni and the coastal municipalities of Tofino and Ucluelet has come to a crawl after part of the highway washed out.
According to DriveBC, the flooding has closed one lane of Highway 4 along the shore of Kennedy Lake.
Traffic is passing throught the area on a single-lane alternating basis.
The exact location of the problem area is between Toquart Bay Road and Nahmit Forest Service Road, approximately 20 kilometres east of the southern boundary of Pacific Rim National Park.
The B.C. Transportation ministry is currently assessing the blockage.