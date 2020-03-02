VICTORIA -- Greater Victoria’s arts and culture sector got a boost in funding from the federal government Monday.

Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault announced over $1.8 million for 19 arts, culture and heritage organizations in the region. Guilbeault was at the Pacific Opera Victoria & Baumann Centre to announce the funding, which will support a range of local festivals, publishing, music and heritage activities.

One of the many organizations receiving funding is the Victoria Highland Games Association, which received $19,500 this year.

Association president Jim Maxwell says the games rely on federal funding each year.

“We are trying to build one of the top, highest quality Highland Games in North America but we require funding such as the Heritage funding to make it a success," he said.

The funding supports festivals and organizations with everything from training, facility upgrades, overall operational costs and even helping local publishing companies adapt to change.

“The arts and culture in Victoria are amazing, we punch way above our weight as a city and as a region,” said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps. “There are so many benefits that are spun off from this funding. The festivals, for example, draw people here from across the country and in some cases around the world.”

Some of the local events and organizations receiving funding include the Victoria Dragon Boat Festival, the Victoria Symphony, Theatre SKAM and the Victoria Pride Society.

A full list of Victoria's heritage funding recipients is available here.