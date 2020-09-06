VANCOUVER -- Observers of British Columbia's southern resident killer whales say the whale that made international headlines two years ago when she mourned her dead calf for weeks has given birth again.

U.S.-based groups the Pacific Whale Watch Association and the Center for Whale Research each announced the birth of the new calf with media statements on Sunday, while expressing concern that there might not be enough food available for the calf to survive.

The researchers identified the new calf on Saturday, while observing a meeting between the J and L pods of the endangered whales.

They determined that the new calf was the offspring of J35, one of two J pod members that had been pregnant.

J35 spent 17 days in 2018 carrying the body of her previous calf around the Salish Sea on what the Center for Whale Research dubbed a "Tour of Grief."

The new calf has been designated J57, and researchers believe it was born on Friday. The birth brings the total population of southern resident killer whales to 73.

Both the Center for Whale Research and the Pacific Whale Watch Association expressed joy at the new addition to the population, but also stressed that the scarcity of Chinook salmon - a critical source of food for the whales - means there is no guarantee the calf will survive.

"We hope this calf is a success story," said the center in its release. "Regrettably, with the whales having so much nutritional stress in recent years, a large percentage of pregnancies fail, and there is about a 40 per cent mortality for young calves."