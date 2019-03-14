

CTV Vancouver Island





A police investigation to hunt down fentanyl dealers has landed a Duncan man in jail.

North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP say 29-year-old Andrew Robert Brotherston was arrested in Duncan March 8 with a treasure trove of illegal substances and cash.

Mounties say a dedicated fentanyl trafficking investigation led them to Brotherston. Officers seized more than 18 grams of suspected opioids, over an ounce of methamphetamine, cocaine and $2,000 in cash.

Duncan RCMP say Brotherston is a “chronic offender.” Charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and obstruct for providing a false name have been recommended.

Brotherston is still behind bars as he awaits a court appearance on March 19.