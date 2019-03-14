Opioids, cocaine and cash found on 'chronic' Duncan offender: RCMP
File image of cocaine.
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Thursday, March 14, 2019 11:29AM PDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 14, 2019 2:36PM PDT
A police investigation to hunt down fentanyl dealers has landed a Duncan man in jail.
North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP say 29-year-old Andrew Robert Brotherston was arrested in Duncan March 8 with a treasure trove of illegal substances and cash.
Mounties say a dedicated fentanyl trafficking investigation led them to Brotherston. Officers seized more than 18 grams of suspected opioids, over an ounce of methamphetamine, cocaine and $2,000 in cash.
Duncan RCMP say Brotherston is a “chronic offender.” Charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and obstruct for providing a false name have been recommended.
Brotherston is still behind bars as he awaits a court appearance on March 19.