One person was sent to hospital in a rollover crash in Central Saanich Tuesday night.

Just after 8 p.m., a truck carrying a driver and passenger flipped on Rae Leigh Place, just off Mount Newton Cross Road.

Both occupants were extracted from the vehicle and one person was rushed to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The road was briefly shut down as investigators assessed the scene.

There's no word on the cause of the crash.