One killed, one injured in crash that shut down highway near Campbell River
Police say a car heading northbound on Highway 19, near Brown's Bay north of Campbell River, crossed the centre line and crashed head-on into a southbound pickup truck, killing the male driver of the car. July 10, 2018. (CTV Vancouver Island)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Tuesday, July 10, 2018 5:28PM PDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 11, 2018 10:02AM PDT
One driver is dead and another was sent to hospital after a crash that shut down a highway near Campbell River Tuesday.
Police say a car heading northbound on Highway 19, near Brown's Bay north of Campbell River, crossed the centre line and crashed head-on into a southbound pickup truck.
The male driver of the car was killed while the driver of the truck was transported to hospital with unknown injuries.
The incident shut down both lanes of the highway from Campbell River to an area 25 kilometres north of the city for several hours.