

CTV Vancouver Island





One driver is dead and another was sent to hospital after a crash that shut down a highway near Campbell River Tuesday.

Police say a car heading northbound on Highway 19, near Brown's Bay north of Campbell River, crossed the centre line and crashed head-on into a southbound pickup truck.

The male driver of the car was killed while the driver of the truck was transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

The incident shut down both lanes of the highway from Campbell River to an area 25 kilometres north of the city for several hours.