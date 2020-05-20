VANCOUVER -- Residents of B.C.'s capital city now have another way to enjoy their waterfront, provided they maintain safe physical distances.

Victoria's Ogden Point Breakwater officially reopened to the public Wednesday at 10 a.m., with signage posted outlining rules for safe use of the facility during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We're pleased to announce that the Ogden Point Breakwater is now open for use. Signage has been placed at all entry points that outlines COVID-19 measures. #vicharbour #yyj pic.twitter.com/UDIGuAHLn1 — Greater Victoria Harbour Authority (@gvicharbour) May 20, 2020

Among those rules: Users of the breakwater must remain at least two metres apart from others, passing each other in single-file lines. There is no loitering allowed on the breakwater and those who are feeling at all unwell must refrain from visiting.

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority, which operates the breakwater, also recommends wearing a mask when visiting and keeping children and pets close.

The GVHA closed the breakwater to the public on March 24 because people were failing to follow physical distancing guidelines. It announced the planned reopening last week, but said it may decide to close the facility again, if people are not abiding by the rules.

“It is important that all users continue to help flatten the curve and slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community,” said the GVHA when announcing the reopening.