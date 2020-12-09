VICTORIA -- A young giant Pacific octopus that was brought to the Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea on Vancouver Island for care this summer is set to be released next week.

The octopus, named Henry after B.C.’s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, is scheduled to be returned to sea on Dec. 15.

According to the centre, the octopus “has been particularly calm, just like Dr. Henry,” during its time with the animal care team.

Generally, the aquarium, located in Sidney, keeps octopuses for roughly six months before releasing them. The animals generally live three to five years and are highly intelligent, says the centre.

Giant Pacific octopuses also grow quickly and reproduce near the end of their life cycle, so the Shaw Centre makes sure to release them in the early portion of their lifetime.

“Veterinarian health checks, Department of Fisheries and Oceans permits and paperwork, and organizing reputable and certified divers are part of the release protocol,” said the centre in a release Tuesday.

Henry the octopus weighed roughly five pounds when it first came to the aquarium in June. Community members are encouraged to guess how much the giant Pacific octopus will weigh when it is released next week, posting their guesses on the aquarium’s website.

“It’s anyone’s guess what the scale will register on Dec. 15, his scheduled departure date, but we’re pretty sure he’s put on a few pounds,” said the centre.

The octopus is set be released in the area where it was found, on the west coast of Vancouver Island.