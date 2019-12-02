VICTORIA – One woman was arrested in Qualicum Beach for what police describe as a "drunken crime spree" that took place at the seaside community last Wednesday.

According to Oceanside RCMP, Colleen Maria Anderson, 41, of no fixed address was arrested following reports of a crime spree in the area. Police say they received multiple calls about an intoxicated woman shoplifting and generally causing a disturbance from residents and business owners of Qualicum Beach.

Officers then searched the area and located Anderson in the North Qualicum Beach area. Police say that when they found her, she was intoxicated and driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Campbell River on Nov. 25.

Mounties say that during the arrest process, Anderson's blood alcohol content was tested and registered more than two times over the legal driving limit. Additionally, items found inside the stolen vehicle linked her to two thefts that had occurred earlier in the day in both Parksville and Qualicum Beach.

At the time of her arrest, Anderson was also wanted on three other outstanding warrants from two different jurisdictions.

"I would like to thank all the residents and business owners who called in and provided good descriptions and accounts in a timely fashion," said Staff Sgt. Marc Pelletier of the Oceanside RCMP. "This really assisted us in our efforts to catch this prolific offender."

Anderson remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in Nanaimo Provincial Court on Thursday.