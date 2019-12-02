VICTORIA -- An alleged impaired driver tried to dodge a police roadblock in Vic West and ended up crashing early Sunday morning.

Victoria police were conducting a CounterAttack roadblock at Harbour and Tyee roads when a driver tried to swerve to avoid the roadblock at 3 a.m., according to police.

Victoria police spokesperson Bowen Osoko tells CTV News Vancouver Island that officers left the roadblock with their emergency equipment activated to try and stop the vehicle.

The vehicle drove through a fence, into a construction site and ended up on its side.

“The driver attempted to flee but was arrested,” said Osoko. “The driver was assessed by B.C. EHS paramedics and medically cleared.”

An impaired driving investigation is underway.

A Saanich Police Department traffic analyst was called to the scene as Victoria police were working the roadblock.

Osoko said this was the second alleged impaired driver who tried to evade police Sunday.

“Just before 1 a.m., another driver fled after being stopped at a CounterAttack roadblock,” he said.

Officers are reminding drivers to always plan a safe ride home.

“There is no excuse for driving impaired,” said Osoko. “Taxis, transit, designated drivers – heck, even calling a tow truck to tow your vehicle home – cost less than a single impaired driving charge or immediate roadside prohibition, and saves lives.”

Both incidents are currently being investigated.