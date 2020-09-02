VICTORIA -- The second year of Oak Bay’s experimental deer contraceptive program has begun.

The immuno-contraceptive project sees Urban Wildlife Stewardship Society (UWSS) staff administering a contraceptive to female deer in the municipality, leading to a decline in birthrates for the season.

Last year, during the district’s first foray into the deer population management program, UWSS staff gave 60 does the immuno-contraceptive.

The program is just one of several that are being used to control deer populations in the region, according to Oak Bay.

The municipality says that UWSS staff have begun looking for deer today, Sept. 2. Work will continue until the end of October.

Any Oak Bay resident that would like to give the district permission to access their property to administer the contraceptive to deer can sign a consent form here.

Residents who gave the district access to their property last year will have to sign up again this season.

UWSS staff will be searching for deer between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. daily on both public property and private land.