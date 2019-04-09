

CTV Vancouver Island





Jury selection is expected to wrap up Wednesday in the high-profile trial of an Oak Bay father accused of killing his two young daughters.

Andrew Berry is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of six-year-old Chloe Berry and four-year-old Aubrey Berry.

The bodies of the sisters were discovered in their father's Beach Drive apartment on Christmas Day 2017.

The trial is set to begin April 15 in Vancouver and is scheduled to last up to four months, according to the BC Prosecution Service.

A cause of death has not been released to the public.

The children's mother, Sarah Cotton, raised money last year for two initiatives in the girls' honour; the Mary Manning Centre, which counsels children affected by abuse; and the Chloe and Aubrey Berry Scholarship Fund at Christ Church Cathedral School, where Chloe was a Grade 1 student.