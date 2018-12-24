

People in Oak Bay are coming together to mark the sombre one-year anniversary of the murder of two little girls last Christmas.

The bodies of Chloe Berry, 6, and her sister Aubrey, 4, were found in their father's Beach Drive apartment on Christmas Day 2017.

Their father Andrew Berry has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in their deaths.

A memorial has been set up in memory of the girls at Willows Beach playground, one of their favourite places to spend time.

"We decided as a municipality that we would try to put something in a place that meant something to the girls, and Willows Beach and Willows playground is something that was very near and dear to their hearts," said Oak Bay Coun. Hazel Braithwaite.

A tree has been decorated at the park where people can come and lay down flowers or mementos that remind them of the girls.

Although a year has gone by, Braithwaite says the community is still reeling from the terrible tragedy.

"I think the impact on the community has been astronomical, so they need a way still to help grieve and to help go through the process, and to help show each other that they remember, and to help share the love and joy that the girls gave to the whole community," she said.

The memorial is only temporary for the holidays until Dec. 30, but Oak Bay is working with Chloe and Aubrey's mother to design a more permanent one.

The monument would be erected at Willows Beach permanently.

Andrew Berry's trial is scheduled to begin April 1 in Vancouver.