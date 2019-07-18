

North Saanich council has awarded $1.5 million to a construction company to complete bike lanes along West Saanich Road.

The lanes are part of the fourth phase of the district's long-term cycling plan and will connect with existing lanes between McTavish Road and Frizell Road.

Alterra Construction of Victoria put in the lowest bid for the project, beating out competing firms Jacob Bros. Construction's $2-million bid and Saanichton Development's $2.3-million bid.

The unanimous vote Monday clears a path for the widening of West Saanich Road along the 1.7-kilometre stretch.

While the three bids varied widely in their cost estimates, North Saanich staff said all bids seemed reasonable given "the current construction climate in the region."

The district has allocated $1 million in its 2019 budget for the lanes, paid for by the municipality's Gas Tax Reserve. The district also received a grant worth $725,000 from BikeBC earlier this year, which will allow the project to be covered without drawing additional funds from the reserve.

Construction is expected to be completed by May 31, 2020.