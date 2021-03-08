VICTORIA -- A Vancouver Island college is reporting a pair of COVID-19 exposures last week.

North Island College says the exposures happened March 2 and 3 at the college’s campus in Campbell River.

The exposure occurred between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on March 2 and between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on March 3.

The college said in a statement Monday the exposures were “contained to a small group of students.”

Health officials have completed contact tracing to identify anyone who was at-risk of exposure.

The school says only those who are contacted by Island Health need to self-isolate at this time.

The college advises all students to continue washing their hands, wearing masks and maintain physical distance from others.

Any student who develops COVID-19 symptoms should immediately self-isolate at home and call the Island Health testing line at 1-844-901-8442 to arrange for a coronavirus test.