No injuries reported after tent fire in Beacon Hill Park
VICTORIA -- Victoria police say no one was injured after a large fire tore through a tent in Beacon Hill Park on Thursday night.
The fire broke out after 7 p.m. near Douglas and Toronto streets on the west side of the park.
Firefighters at the scene say the flames reached approximately six to nine metres high but were extinguished quickly.
The fire was started by a Bunsen burner that a man briefly left unattended in his tent while he visited his girlfriend in a neighbouring tent.
A fire crew planned to remain at the scene to monitor for hotspots.
Police warned that traffic in the area may be affected while emergency responders clear the scene.
Video provided to CTV News by an area resident showed flames and black smoke filling the air.
What sounded like a small explosion could also be heard in the video.
The man who lost his tent in the blaze was given a care package by an outreach worker at the site.
Much of the park remained shrouded in a haze as the smoke dissipated Thursday night.