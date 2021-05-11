NANAIMO -- Nanaimo Fire Rescue members in a firetruck were involved in a minor motor vehicle incident Tuesday morning.

The collision happened just after 9 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the Old Island Highway beside the Country Club mall.

The truck's driver-side front bumper was bent following the crash. There were no injuries to report, say officials.

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating the incident. The Nanaimo fire department says it's unable to comment at this time.

Other reports suggest that the firetruck was responding to a medical call when it collided with a minivan.

Traffic was detoured around the accident scene for about an hour.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.