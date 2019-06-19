

Glenn MacDonald, CTV Vancouver Island





A new website is mapping dog-friendly businesses in an effort to keep four-legged friends out of hot cars on Vancouver Island.

The interactive Victoria Dog Map was created by a Colombian-Canadian computer science student who is a newcomer to Victoria.

Olga Gould says she constantly needed to re-evaluate which businesses she could visit with her pet after moving to town.

There are currently 560 businesses in Greater Victoria on the map and 1,100 in British Columbia.

On a 25-degree day, a car can heat up to 31 degrees in 10 minutes and 40 degrees in 30 minutes, according to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

Careless dog owners can be fined $200 for leaving an animal in a hot vehicle, and another $250 for not leaving water inside the vehicle.