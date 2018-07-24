

Mounties say that a dog died after being left in a hot car in a Langford parking lot Monday night.

West Shore RCMP say the dog was left in a vehicle in the 2700-block of Veterans Memorial Parkway for hours and died as a result.

Residents in a nearby building say they saw the woman return to her vehicle at around 6 p.m. Monday, and that she was visibly distraught and trying to resuscitate the animal.

When police arrived, the woman was still trying to unsuccessfully resuscitate her dog.

Police say it was allegedly left in the vehicle for several hours and exposed to heat.

"We recognise this is a difficult time for the dog’s owner and certainly empathize with her," West Shore RCMP spokesman Const. Matt Baker said in a statement. "We hope this tragedy may be a reminder to other owners the importance of leaving your pets at home when and wherever possible."

Dog advocates say despite constant warnings, they're shocked some pet owners aren't getting the message about hot cars.

"There's no reason in this day and age that people are leaving their animals in the car in this heat," said Penny Stone of the Victoria Humane Society. "If it was a child, they'd be charged. They should be charged for leaving an animal in the car regardless of how bad they feel about it now. This animal suffered, this animal would've been in panic before it died."

Police say initial reports that the woman was inebriated and in police custody were false, and that she's cooperating with an ongoing BC SPCA investigation.

No charges have been laid in the incident.