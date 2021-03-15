VICTORIA -- Construction of two new West Langford schools is well underway, according to the B.C. government.

The schools, Pexsiseṉ Elementary and Centre Mountain Lellum Middle school, are scheduled to open to roughly 1,200 students in September 2022.

The province says that the schools will help reduce overflow and the use of portable classrooms at existing schools in the area.

Construction of the two schools is roughly 25 per cent complete, according to the province, with concrete foundations and retaining walls now in place.

"It’s no secret the West Shore is home to some of the fastest-growing communities in the province and an attractive place to raise a family," said B.C. Premier John Horgan, MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca in a statement Monday.

"Our government made it a priority to build new and expanded schools to meet the growth. I am excited students in Langford will soon have the benefit of learning in modern, engaging and inspiring new schools designed to support student success," he said.

The schools, located at the corner of Constellation Avenue and West Shore Parkway, are being built at a cost of $88.6 million.

The upcoming Pexsiseṉ Elementary and Centre Mountain Lellum Middle schools were given their names in partnership with local First Nations.