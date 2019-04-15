The Canadian Coast Guard's newest ship is back out to sea following two weeks of repairs to fix damage incurred when it struck a Victoria breakwater on its first test run last month.

The 64-metre Sir John Franklin was in the Saanich Inlet Monday, sporting a new propeller, rudder, rudder post and metalwork on its aft port side.

The Franklin was returning to port from its first week of sea trials on March 22 when it struck the breakwater, damaging both the vessel and the sea wall.

"We are still confident in our scheduled delivery of this vessel to the Coast Guard on June 28," said Tim Page, vice-president of shipbuilder Seaspan Shipyards, on Monday.

"I'm proud to say that this work was completed in 13 days from the day the vessel was docked in Vancouver at our dry dock."

Sea trials of the vessel resumed Wednesday, with the ship returning to port most nights at Victoria's Ogden Point.

The trials are expected to be completed by April 26.

Page would not say what the repair bill cost the company, but said any expenses associated with the repairs were borne by Seaspan.

Seaspan is already two years behind schedule to deliver the Franklin, one of three new fisheries science vessels the British Columbia shipbuilder is producing for the federal government.

The crash was the latest bit of bad news for the Vancouver shipyard and follows recent optimism that it had finally turned the page on years of cost overruns and delays.

The Franklin was originally supposed to be delivered in early 2017, but that was before officials found there were problems with the ship's welding and Seaspan was forced to go back and redo some of the work.

Seaspan was selected in October 2011 to build the three fisheries science vessels, which together cost $687 million, as well as an ocean science vessel, a polar icebreaker and two naval supply ships.