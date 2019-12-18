The B.C. government has announced the construction of a new $82-million high school in Duncan.

The new Cowichan Secondary school is expected to welcome approximately 1,100 students when it replaces the existing structure, which was built in 1950.

The current school building was targeted for replacement as part of the province's seismic mitigation program.

The B.C. government is providing $79.9 million to replace Cowichan Secondary, while the Cowichan Valley School District is providing $2.2 million.

“Every student deserves to learn in a quality school that will protect them in an earthquake,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Education, on Wednesday.

“Cowichan Valley families have had to live with the fact that their school was deemed unsafe 15 years ago. That’s why our government has acted quickly to provide Cowichan Valley students with a new facility that fits 21st-century learning in a seismically safe environment.”

The new school will also include a new sports field and neighbourhood learning centre.

The project will be constructed on the Cowichan Place property next to Vancouver Island University’s Cowichan campus.

The new school is expected to be ready for students in September 2023.