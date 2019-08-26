

News staff, CTV Vancouver Island





A brand new "flyover" overpass is coming to a dangerous intersection of the Patricia Bay Highway in Saanich.

According to an announcement made by the District of Central Saanich and the federal government Monday, a the new overpass at Keating Cross Road will allow drivers who are travelling northbound on the highway to access the popular street without having to turn left across high-speed traffic.

The highway upgrade will also include a realigned southbound on-ramp for travellers heading into Victoria from further up the island.

"A new overpass will greatly improve safety at this busy intersection and will help prevent collisions," said Claire Trevena, B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, in a statement.

The intersection has been the site of 12 collisions causing injuries and one fatal crash since 2015, according to the B.C. transportation ministry.

The total cost of the construction project is estimated at $44 million, with funding for the overpass being split among Central Saanich, the provincial government, and the federal government.

The District of Central Saanich will contribute $2.5 million for the highway upgrades while the federal government has pledged $16 million for construction. Meanwhile, the province has promised to finance the remaining $25.5 million to complete the project.

According to the province, the new overpass will contribute to community safety, traffic efficiency, and increase access to local businesses.

"These improvements to Highway 17 will greatly alleviate the chronic congestion issues people experience daily on this busy regional transportation route," said Francois-Phillippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and communities, in a statement.

"Creating more vehicle capacity and smoother traffic flow will allow people to spend less time on the road and more time at their destinations, supporting economic activity and a higher quality of life."