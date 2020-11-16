VICTORIA -- Thousands of hens perished in a barn fire in the North Cowichan area over the weekend.

According to local company Farmer Ben’s Eggs, the fire broke out on its property at 1820 Herd Rd. on Sunday evening.

The family-owned company says it received a report from a passerby that a structure in the back area of the property appeared to be on fire around 9:10 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, the barn was "fully engulfed," according Farmer Ben’s Eggs.

The company says that firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to other buildings. However, the barn and the nearly 9,000 chickens inside could not be saved.

"The barn housed 8,800 layer hens and, unfortunately, we were unable to save them," reads the social media post, released Monday.

"As farmers we care deeply for our animals and losing them is devastating to us as a family."

Jennifer Woike, marketing manager for Famer Ben’s Eggs, told CTV News that the death of the chickens has been difficult for everyone involved.

"It’s pretty hard when you farm for a living and you have animals–it’s pretty hard to deal with loss in any way, shape or form," she said. "But when you deal with a loss on this kind of magnitude, it’s definitely, it hits everybody at home."

The company says that cleanup efforts are underway and that all clients and customers can still expect to receive their regular egg orders.

"I cannot express on behalf of my family the thankfulness in the love and support we have been receiving all morning," reads the social media post.

"The best way to support us is to continue to purchase our eggs."

The company also thanked all first responders for their help with managing the fire.