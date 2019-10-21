NDP's Gord Johns projected winner in Courtenay-Alberni riding
Todd Coyne, CTV Vancouver Island
Published Monday, October 21, 2019 7:34PM PDT
Last Updated Monday, October 21, 2019 10:51PM PDT
VICTORIA -- Incumbent New Democrat MP Gord Johns is projected to be re-elected in the Vancouver Island riding of Courtenay-Alberni.
Johns, a lifelong Vancouver Islander, has lived most of his life in the Courtenay-Alberni riding.
Before getting elected in 2015, Johns served as a councillor for the District of Tofino.
He faced competition from the Conservative Part’s Byron Horner, the Green Party’s Sean Wood and Liberal candidate Jonah Gowans.