

The Canadian Press





Residents of a tent encampment in Nanaimo have until tomorrow to pack up or face court action.

The roughly 50 campers who set up tents nearly two weeks ago on city-owned land across from a shopping mall in downtown Nanaimo were served with eviction notices Friday.

The City says an injunction will be filed in B.C. Supreme Court tomorrow if any campers still remain.

Nanaimo Mayor Bill McKay says the City is sympathetic to those struggling to find housing but councillors wanted to take action before the camp could become entrenched, much like what happened in Victoria, Vancouver and Maple Ridge.