

The Canadian Press





Five homeless activists in Nanaimo were briefly detained yesterday morning as officials dismantled the front gate to their encampment, dubbed DisconTent City.

A news release from the group Alliance Against Displacement says Nanaimo's fire chief and director of public safety gave the order to remove the gate, despite concerns from residents that it protects them and allows them to govern themselves in a sanctuary.

Alliance Against Displacement says the RCMP wanted the gate removed after officers were refused “unfettered access” to the camp.

The five people – two camp leaders and two supporters – were taken into custody, handcuffed and held in a police wagon until the gate had been removed, and then were released without charges being laid.