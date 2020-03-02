NANAIMO -- Nanaimo teen Lauren Spencer-Smith left American Idol judges speechless after her performance on the show, which aired Sunday night.

"I can't talk," said judge Luke Bryan after listening to the 16-year-old's performance.

Fellow judge Lionel Richie said he was amazed by her vocal control for her age. "You're wise and gifted well beyond your age," said Richie.

The third judge, Katy Perry, was also in awe, comparing Spencer-Smith to British singer-songwriter Leona Lewis.

"I think you have such a God-given gift." said Perry. "You may be 16 but that voice is 1,000 years old."

The 16-year-old Juno Award nominee, who's been making waves belting out powerful renditions of pop songs on social media, joked that she's probably seen "every single episode of every single talent show" and has always wondered if she could one day try out for a show like American Idol.

All three judges unanimously voted her through to the next round of the singing competition.

The Grade 11 student from Dover Bay Secondary auditioned in Oregon back in November and will now be moving on to "Hollywood Week" which is expected to start airing March 16.