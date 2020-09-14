VICTORIA -- Police in Nanaimo are searching for a woman who walked away with a medical kit belonging to a paramedic who was responding to a call.

RCMP say the first responder was answering a call near Nanaimo's downtown core at about three this morning when a woman wearing dark clothing and a mask takes the kit.

The hard shelled black plastic case contains medical supplies including life-saving drugs such as Narcan, epinephrine and blood pressure equipment, needed to treat patients every day.

Police have a grainy photo of the suspect but urge anyone with information about the theft to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2020.